Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
DWLAF remained flat at $1.05 on Friday. Dowlais Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.