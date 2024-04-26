Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

DWLAF remained flat at $1.05 on Friday. Dowlais Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

