Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $63.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vital Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,320 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vital Energy by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

