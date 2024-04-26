Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hancock Whitney (HWC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) recently:

4/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

4/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

4/8/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2024 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2024 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2024 – Hancock Whitney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ HWC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 153,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,895. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

