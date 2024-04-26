Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 45,600 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in Euronav by 175.0% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 463,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 294,844 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 80,872 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 66,273 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

EURN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

