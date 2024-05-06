Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $63,950.38

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,259.49 billion and $22.88 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $63,950.38 on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.47 or 0.00736873 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00061683 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00100995 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,694,756 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.