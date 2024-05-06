Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $84.72 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. Polymath has a total market cap of $84.72 million and $14,192.16 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00127517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

