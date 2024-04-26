Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 78,276 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,276 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of E.W. Scripps worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. Equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

