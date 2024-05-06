BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,478 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 1,554 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 19.1 %

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

