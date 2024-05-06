Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Floor & Decor (FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2024 – Floor & Decor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Floor & Decor had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Floor & Decor is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Floor & Decor is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

