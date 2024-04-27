Alesco Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,300 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI remained flat at $10.92 during midday trading on Friday. 128,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,563. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

