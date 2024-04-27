Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 22nd

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.8 %

KVUE opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.