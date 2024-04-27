Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Grows By 1,037.2%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, a growth of 1,037.2% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

AIH stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

