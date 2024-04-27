Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Grows By 1,037.2%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, a growth of 1,037.2% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance
AIH stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.43.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.