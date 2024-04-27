Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE TVE opened at C$3.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 8,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 8,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. Insiders purchased 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.