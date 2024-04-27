Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$179.95 million during the quarter.

