K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$27.60 and a 1-year high of C$37.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.81.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of C$82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million. Research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0010983 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

