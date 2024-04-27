Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.82.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.