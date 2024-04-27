Syon Capital LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

