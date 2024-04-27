Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 266 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,472 shares of company stock worth $31,779,805 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $409.81 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

