Addison Advisors LLC Buys 63,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

