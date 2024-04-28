Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned 1.36% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.