Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 91.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 251.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.51 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 55.04%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

