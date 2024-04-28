Short Interest in Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rises By 150.0%

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Heartland BancCorp Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.43. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.
