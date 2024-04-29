BitShares Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $123,637.57 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000941 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,339,311 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

