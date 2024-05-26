Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,464,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

