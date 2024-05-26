Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 2.1 %

INTC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $30.72. 42,434,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,530,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

