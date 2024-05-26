Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,222 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $148,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 6.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 104,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 23.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 153,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 65,129 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

DHT Trading Up 0.7 %

DHT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,215,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,292. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.48%.

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.