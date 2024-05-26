Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 21,853 Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at $224,278,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 73.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Price Performance

Waldencast stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Waldencast plc has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waldencast

Waldencast Profile

(Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.