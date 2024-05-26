Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTYX. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.37. 341,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,055. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.