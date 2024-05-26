Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,110 Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RNRG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.