Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 49,092.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.