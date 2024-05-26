BitShares One Day Volume Tops $97,262.68 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $97,262.68 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000878 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000753 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,388,398 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

