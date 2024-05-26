Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $67,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $215.92. 4,212,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,997. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

