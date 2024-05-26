Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,860 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 4,025,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

