Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.50 million. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global Industrial Price Performance
NYSE GIC opened at $40.19 on Monday. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.
Global Industrial Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Global Industrial
In related news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.
