JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.95 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and $84,569.69 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

