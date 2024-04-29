Quad/Graphics (QUAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quad/Graphics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is -17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

