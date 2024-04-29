StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $4.44 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 110.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

