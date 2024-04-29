The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,364,151.38 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

