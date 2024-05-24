Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

