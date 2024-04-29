CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.
Several analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $129.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNMD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED
CONMED Trading Up 6.3 %
NYSE CNMD opened at $65.78 on Monday. CONMED has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $138.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CONMED Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CONMED
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.