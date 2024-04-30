Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $505.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.00.

DPZ traded up $13.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.87. The stock had a trading volume of 260,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $542.27.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

