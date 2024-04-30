Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 11,542.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,102,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Qudian by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth $363,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE QD traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. 853,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.76 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Qudian has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.