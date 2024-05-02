2,797 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.