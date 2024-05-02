Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,265,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $10,015,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 136,978 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,741,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 90,131 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

