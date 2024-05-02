Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 354.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $259.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
