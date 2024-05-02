Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

