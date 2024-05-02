Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.700 EPS.
NASDAQ ACHC traded down $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 630,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,479. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
