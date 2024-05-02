DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.29

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $142.29 and last traded at $141.17, with a volume of 90917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get DaVita alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 11.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 175.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.