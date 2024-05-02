Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Barclays

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $100.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.23. 630,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -273.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $24,157,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after buying an additional 238,114 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.