Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 61,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BGFV

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.