Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 61,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

